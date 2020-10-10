Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2020 to become Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her country’s first-ever Grand Slam singles titles after defeating American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women to win French Open since 1992.

The 19-year-old Swiatek, ranked 54, became the second-lowest ranked women’s Roland Garros finalist in the modern era and followed it by becoming the ninth first-time major champion in previous 14 Grand Slam.

The youngster didn’t drop a single set throughout the tournament at the claycourt and became the youngest winner since Monica Seles lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 1992.

“I’m so happy. I’m so happy my family was here finally. It was overwhelming for me,” said world number 54 Swiatek, the lowest-ranked player to win the women’s title at Roland Garros since WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

“Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I’m here. It feels like such a short time. I’m just overwhelmed,” she added as a sorry Kenin watched from her chair in tears.

Kennin looked solid upfront but received an off-court medical treatment on her left thigh after the third game of the second set. She won only three points after coming back on court as relentless Swiatek raced to the title.

She is the first player not to drop a set en route to the women’s title here since Belgium’s Justine Henin in 2007.

French Open 2020, women's singles result: Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Sofia Kenin (USA x4) 6-4, 6-1

