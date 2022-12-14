France vs Morocco Live Streaming: FRA vs MOR FIFA World Cup Semi Final Live online on OTT Apps, Mobile & TV

After Argentina booked a place in the final of the FIFA World Cup, France and Morocco will lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday (December 15). Defending champions France will aim to get past the giantkillers Morocco whereas the latter have the momentum and confidence in their favour and will back themselves to reach their first-ever finale by marching past the French line-up. However, it won't be an easy task by any means.

France and Morocco have had an interesting campaign so far. The defenders eased past Australia and Denmark before losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage. In the Round of 16, they defeated Poland 3-1 and edged past England, 2-1, in the quarters to reach the semis. Morocco, on the other hand, have had a dream run as they remain unbeaten in the competition. They held onto a 0-0 draw versus Croatia, beat Belgium 2-0 and went past Canada 2-1 to top their group. In R16, they beat Spain in the penalty shootout and got the better of Portugal, 1-0, in the quarter-finals to reach the last four.

In head-to-head, France and Morocco have met only five times with the star-studded French line-up leading 3-1 along with a draw. Here's everything you need to know about the semi-final clash:

What is the venue for France vs Morocco match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

France vs Morocco semi-final face-off will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

What time will the SF 2 be telecast in India?

The Semi-Final will get underway at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (December 14).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?