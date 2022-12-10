France vs England at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

The quarterfinal match of the FIFA 2022 World Cup between England and France will take place this Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. England knocked out Senegal in the round of 16 stage to advance in the competition, while France defeated Poland with a convincing win. Both teams performed admirably in the World Cup's group stages prior to those victories in the round of 16. England is presently the joint-top scorer at the tournament with 12 goals to their credit. They topped Group B by defeating Iran and Wales and drawing with the United States.

Despite suffering a shocking 0-1 setback at Tunisia’s hands in their final match, France topped Group D, courtesy to victories over Australia and Denmark. Nine goals have been scored by Les Bleus, five of them have been scored by star forward Kylian Mbappe.

England vs France match prediction

Due to the fact that both England and France have excelled throughout the competition and haven't really displayed many faults, this World Cup quarterfinal may be the most difficult to predict. Naturally, the main issue is how England's defence will handle Kylian Mbappe's offence, but the same could be said about France's defence and how they will handle players like Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

Prediction: England 2-2 France, and England to win the match on penalties.

England vs France head-to-head

At Euro 2012, England and France last faced off in a competitive match, which resulted in a 1-1 tie. Prior to it, France overcame the Three Lions in the first match of the 2004 Euros. You must look back to the 1982 World Cup to find England's most recent victory over France in a competitive setting. In the summer of 2017, the two teams had their most recent formal friendly encounter. France prevailed 3-2 defying all odds in their most recent encounter.

England vs France predicted lineups

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

France possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

England vs France match details