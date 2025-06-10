/Formula One: Madrid adds to Barcelona as Spain to host two grand prixs in 2026 calendar

Spain will host two Formula One grands prix in 2026, with the new race in Madrid joining Barcelona, after organisers on Tuesday announced the calendar for a season that could bring big changes on the grid.
The 2026 campaign will open for the second successive season in Australia at Melbourne's Albert Park street circuit on March 6-8.
The race in the Spanish capital Madrid is on September 11-13 and will bring the curtain down on the European segment of the season.
The new Madrid circuit will have both street and non-street sectors.
The 24-weekend campaign will again conclude in Abu Dhabi, on December 4-6.
Montreal in Canada will now follow Miami in May to cut down on travelling for the teams.
The 2026 season promises to look radically different with Cadillac becoming the 11th team on the grid and sweeping new regulations on aerodynamics and power units.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport's governing body, the FIA, said: "Next year's FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport.
"A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition."
March 6-8: Melbourne, Australia
March 13-15: Shanghai, China
March 27-29: Suzuka, Japan
April 10-12: Sakhir, Bahrain
April 17-19: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
May 1-3: Miami, United States
May 22-24: Montreal, Canada
June 5-7: Monaco
June 12-14: Barcelona, Spain
June 26-28: Spielberg, Austria
July 3-5: Silverstone, Great Britain
July 17-19: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
July 24-26: Budapest, Hungary
August 21-23: Zandvoort, Netherlands
Sept 4-6: Monza, Italy
Sept 11-13: Madrid, Spain
Sept 25-27: Baku, Azerbaijan
Oct 9-11 Singapore
Oct 23-25 Austin, United States
Oct 30-Nov 1: Mexico City, Mexico
Nov 6-8 Sao Paulo, Brazil
Nov 19-21 Las Vegas, United States
Nov 27-29 Lusail, Qatar
Dec 4-6: Abu Dhabi, UAE
