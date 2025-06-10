/Formula One: Madrid adds to Barcelona as Spain to host two grand prixs in 2026 calendar

Spain will host two Formula One grands prix in 2026, with the new race in Madrid joining Barcelona, after organisers on Tuesday announced the calendar for a season that could bring big changes on the grid.

The 2026 campaign will open for the second successive season in Australia at Melbourne's Albert Park street circuit on March 6-8.

The race in the Spanish capital Madrid is on September 11-13 and will bring the curtain down on the European segment of the season.

The new Madrid circuit will have both street and non-street sectors.

The 24-weekend campaign will again conclude in Abu Dhabi, on December 4-6.

Montreal in Canada will now follow Miami in May to cut down on travelling for the teams.

The 2026 season promises to look radically different with Cadillac becoming the 11th team on the grid and sweeping new regulations on aerodynamics and power units.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport's governing body, the FIA, said: "Next year's FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport.

"A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition."

Formula One 2026 calendar:

March 6-8: Melbourne, Australia

March 13-15: Shanghai, China

March 27-29: Suzuka, Japan

April 10-12: Sakhir, Bahrain

April 17-19: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 1-3: Miami, United States

May 22-24: Montreal, Canada

June 5-7: Monaco

June 12-14: Barcelona, Spain

June 26-28: Spielberg, Austria

July 3-5: Silverstone, Great Britain

July 17-19: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

July 24-26: Budapest, Hungary

August 21-23: Zandvoort, Netherlands

Sept 4-6: Monza, Italy

Sept 11-13: Madrid, Spain

Sept 25-27: Baku, Azerbaijan

Oct 9-11 Singapore

Oct 23-25 Austin, United States

Oct 30-Nov 1: Mexico City, Mexico

Nov 6-8 Sao Paulo, Brazil

Nov 19-21 Las Vegas, United States

Nov 27-29 Lusail, Qatar

Dec 4-6: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.