Former Manchester United player Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

Former Manchester United player Marouane Fellaini tests positive of the novel coronavirus. He currently plays for Shandong Luneng in Chinese Super League (CSL).

The club released a statement telling about Fellaini's test.

Fellaini has become the first player from CSL to be tested positive. He has a normal temperature and is feeling fine, Shandong said, but "is under observation and having treatment at a designated medical facility".

"The club will do its best... to help in the treatment and recovery of the player."

Fellaini joins the list of high profile footballers list who have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala had finally admitted that he had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dybala took to twitter to make this announcement. In his tweet, he said that both he and his partner Oriana Sabatini were tested positive and the couple is currently in perfect condition as of now.

Milan legend Paolo Maldini was tested positive. The news was revealed by AC Milan. They tested Paolo on Saturday. His son, Daniel Maldini who is a striker in Milan's youth team tested positive of the global pandemic. Daniel was seen training with the first team a few weeks ago.