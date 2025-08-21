/Former Man Utd coach Ten Hag hopes for fresh start at rebuilding Leverkusen

One year on from their stunning unbeaten Bundesliga title triumph, new Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik Ten Hag has been handed the task of rebuilding the club, along with his reputation. Leverkusen open their Bundesliga season at home against Hoffenheim on Saturday (Aus 23) after a turbulent summer, with high-profile departures on and off the pitch, rendering the side unrecognisable from the 2023-24 double winners. The architect of that success, Xabi Alonso, has moved on to Real Madrid and taken his backroom staff with him.

Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong and Lukas Hradecky -- all pillars in Leverkusen's double-winning season -- also left this summer, with others rumoured to be heading out the door.

In their place are several exciting, if inexperienced, newcomers, including Jarell Quansah, Malik Tillman and Ernest Poku, with a few more reportedly on their way.

With his reputation taking a hit after a difficult spell at Manchester United, despite winning the FA Cup and League Cup, Ten Hag is also seeking a reboot.

The Dutchman said as much in his opening press conference in August. When asked about following on from Leverkusen's glory days, the 55-year-old said, "You can't sail today on the wind from yesterday."

The coach was confident but asked for patience, saying it would take him a while to weave his magic.

"No one is Harry Potter, building a team so quickly and being successful at the same time. That's not how top-level football works."

In Ten Hag's debut in the German Cup on Friday, Leverkusen overcame some early nerves -- and a 45-minute storm interruption -- to beat fourth-division Grossaspach 4-0.

The coach praised his charges after the win, but said, "You can see that not all the processes are working yet. It takes time."

Away from the scrutiny he faced at Old Trafford, one of the world's biggest clubs, Ten Hag will be given time at Leverkusen.

In an interview with AFP and other media last week, former Germany, United States and Bayern Munich coach Jurgen Klinsmann backed Ten Hag to "drive Leverkusen to their maximum of success.

“Leverkusen have to redefine their goals, because you cannot expect them to win the championship now. The goal will be getting to a Champions League spot and maybe winning the German Cup, and doing well in Europe as well. Erik absolutely has the knowledge, the charisma and the capabilities to do really well,” he said.