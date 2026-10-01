Indian footballer Lenny Rodrigues is now at a stage of his career where he has seen everything - from the lack of facilities when he started to the rise of Indian football over the last two decades at the grassroots level. Lenny, who is a Goa native, played 22 matches for India between 2012 and 2015. He currently plays for Thrissur Magic FC in the Super League Kerala and spoke to WION at length about his career, the importance of playing against big teams, his advice to youngsters, and more.

When you started playing football nearly two decades ago compared to now, what would you say has changed over the years in Indian football?

When I started playing football, we faced many difficulties around infrastructure, grounds, and facilities compared to what we are getting now. Nowadays, we are getting good pitches to play on, and academies and grassroots programs are very good. Earlier, it was difficult to even get a club.

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How do you think state-based leagues like Super League Kerala can help develop Indian football at the grassroots level and support budding footballers?

It's a great initiative by the owners who took the responsibility to take this Super League Kerala tournament forward. And it's a great opportunity for the players to showcase their talent because with tournaments like these, you are being broadcast live so people all over the world can watch you. It's a good platform for young, budding players from Kerala and other states as well.

Talking about upcoming Indian football matches against Brazil and Uruguay - how do these opportunities help both sets of players: those in the national squad and those who are not?

First of all, it's a big motivation to play against a big team. Playing for the national team is always the first priority, and for me, playing for the national team is one of my biggest achievements. For the players who are playing for the national team, they have to give about 200 percent. These kinds of matches are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for players to show their talent and go further in their careers. And for those who are not playing, it's a learning experience - meaning you have to watch the players who are doing well, watch them grow, and give your best when you get your chance.

At this stage of your career, how do you prepare for matches and what are your expectations for this season of Super League Kerala?

My expectations are always the same - I want to give my best for the club and win a trophy. This is my aim because whenever I have played in my career, I have always felt like a winner, so my motivation is always high. At this stage, I'm giving my best every day in training along with getting proper rest and nutrition so that I can maintain my fitness level.

What is one thing that you would like to see improve in Indian football so that we can become a top-flight nation?

At the grassroots level, we are doing very well. As young players grow, they need opportunities like the Super League Kerala. This is a good idea, and players need more tournaments in India to show their strength. It would also be better to expand the setup into a bigger league so that every player gets an opportunity and can grow the same way other players (part of tournaments like the ISL) are growing. We need more matches to compete.

What advice do you want to give to up-and-coming players?

When you reach a higher level, you need to give 200%. Having played for the national team, I know the level of other international teams. Today, players get everything - there is no need to worry about food or anything, and the infrastructure is good as well. But the main thing is that you have to focus and dream about what you are doing.