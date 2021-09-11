Former German defender Jerome Boateng fined $2.13 million after being guilty of bodily harm

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million) after being found guilty on Thursday for premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich.

The star defender, who joined Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2018.

According to Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend, the footballer hurled a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cooling box which injured her arm before hitting her and pulling her hair.

The prosecutor Stefanie Eckert told the court that Sherin Senler, who was Boateng’s former partner, was a "victim of domestic violence", however, Boateng was a "victim of their mutually toxic relationship."

However, Boateng had denied harming his ex-girlfriend.

Jerome Boateng, who lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2014, spent glorious 10 years at Bayern Munich after leaving Manchester City in 2011. He has lifted nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies with the German club. He has signed a two-year contract at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week.