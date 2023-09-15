Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill charged with drug supply

Former Australian Test cricket star Stuart MacGill has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a commercial-scale cocaine deal, police said Friday. The retired leg-spinner came to the attention of detectives in April 2021, when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney.

The 52-year-old restaurateur told Australian radio network SEN last year that the men "stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me". Following a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that MacGill's abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal.

Police said MacGill faced one count of "knowingly" taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug. MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

Cricket Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers

Australian batters will have to wear neck protectors on their helmets when facing fast or medium-pace bowlers for the 2023/24 season, Cricket Australia announced Thursday. The governing body has recommended neck guards be used since Australian batsman Phillip Hughes was killed after a bouncer hit him in the neck during a game in Sydney in 2014.

Stars such as Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and David Warner had resisted wearing them but neck protectors will be mandatory in men's and women's matches when the new season starts in early October, Cricket Australia said. "Protecting the head and neck is extremely important in our sport," Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach said in a statement.

He said the decision was based on "a lot of advice and consultation with a wide range of experts and stakeholders".

