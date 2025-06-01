/Two dead, hundreds arrested in Paris after fan violence overshadows PSG's Champions League triumph

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph was marred with fan violence after the French club won their maiden European Cup on Saturday (May 31). While the success story was written in Germany’s Munich, it was the French capital that witnessed fan violence as at least were reported dead and hundreds were arrested at the time of writing on Sunday. PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 in a one-sided final at the Allianz Arena as they became just the second French side to win the Champions League after Marseille’s triumph in the 1992-93 season.

Violence overshadows PSG’s triumph

Having tasted success for the first time in the premier continental competition, PSG fans were seen celebrating in Paris. Thousands of fans gathered in the city centre to celebrate PSG’s success a theatre of car horns, cheers, singing in the street and fireworks throughout the night became the theme.

A man riding a motor scooter in Paris died after being hit by a car in the city's southern 15th arrondissement located just a couple of kilometres (1.3 miles) away from the Champs-Elysees.

In the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a gathering fetching the PSG victory, prosecutors said.

According to the administration, 491 people were arrested in the capital when crowds converged on the Champs-Elysees avenue and clashes broke out with officers. Across France as a whole, including Paris, a total of 559 people were arrested, it added.

PSG make light work of Inter Milan

It took only 12 minutes for PSG to open the scoring in the final as former Inter defender Achraf Hakimi converted from a Doue square ball. The lead was quickly doubled seven minutes later as Doue turned goal scorer to help PSG assert their dominance over the contest. Luis Enrique's side would then hold on to the lead until half time.

The second half did not bring joy to the faces of Inter Milan fans as PSG continued to dominate the final third. Doue scored the third goal of the match in the 63rd minute having already become the youngest scorer in a Champions League final since 2004. While one hand was already on the Champions League trophy, winter signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and second half substitute Senny Mayulu made it 5-0 to PSG.