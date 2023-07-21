Football Transfers: Saudi club Al-Ahli signs Riyad Mahrez, Barcelona legend joins Messi, Busquets in MLS

Manchester City's Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said early on Friday. Al Ekhbariya said on Twitter that Mahrez has become Al-Ahli's latest signing but did not provide further details. The Jeddah-based club have yet to make a formal announcement.

Riyad Mahrez has completed medical tests as new Al Ahli player. ✅🟢🩺



On his way to Saudi soon — he will play with Édou Mendy, Roberto Firmino and waiting for Allan Saint-Maximin. pic.twitter.com/TQH07aOHxA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023 ×

Mahrez scored 78 goals and made 59 assists in 236 appearances in all competitions with City, and won 11 trophies at the club, including five league titles following his move from Leicester City in 2018.

The 32-year-old saw his role for Pep Guardiola's side reduced last season, scoring 15 goals in 47 games, but missing out on action in the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City won a historic treble.

Last year he, renewed his contract until 2025.

Mahrez becomes the latest big-name signing in the Saudi Pro League, which has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last January.

Al-Ahli, who sealed promotion to the Pro League after spending one season in the second division last term, have also signed Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino on a free transfer and Chelsea's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on a three-year deal.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Barcelona legends joins Messi, Busquets in MLS

Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has joined Inter Miami until the 2024 season with an option to extend his contract until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said on Thursday.

Alba arrives on a free transfer after his Barcelona contract was terminated by mutual agreement in May after 11 years in the club.

The 34-year-old left-back will join former Barcelona team mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who arrived earlier to the Florida side.

"Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad," the American club's chief soccer director and sporting director Chris Henderson said.

Alba has made 93 international appearances for Spain and was part of the squad which won Euro 2012.