Football Transfers: PSG open to selling Neymar in chaotic summer development; SPL, MLS move on cards

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar could soon be part of another chaotic transfer saga as the club has put the player on sale. Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, has two more years still left on his current deal, but could now see the exit doors. The club is already enduring a tough European summer with the exit of Lionel Messi while Kylian Mbappe’s transfer situation has put it in a big financial dilemma.

Neymar 'not in plans'

The club is officially yet to confirm anything on Neymar’s transfer situation, but according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, PSG intend to sell the player after a few sources close to the player confirmed his desire to leave. Neymar has been a hot asset for Paris Saint-Germain since he arrived in 2017 and led the club to league title success in five seasons. He was also formidable for the club in 2020 when PSG managed to reach their maiden Champions League final before losing to Bayern Munich in the final.

According to the report, Neymar is yet to formally inform of his desire to leave the club but the club assumes the player could hand over a transfer request any time. If this is the case, PSG will not take any risk considering they are already on the verge of losing a big sum in the Mbappe transfer saga.

With two years still on the contract, the ball is in PSG’s court to decide the right price for the player. PSG value the player around $64 million to $100mn, depending on the buyer.

What next for Neymar?

Manager Luis Enrique is also not in favour of working with Neymar, despite having won the Champions League with him in 2015 at Barcelona. The manager wants a new and hungrier squad capable of challenging for trophies on the domestic and European stage.

Barcelona, Neymar’s former employer, are currently divided on whether to bring him back to the club or not. Manager Xavi does not fancy the move but some club officials are in favour of bringing him back, having missed out on the transfer of Messi earlier in the summer. Saudi Pro League sides are reportedly interested in taking Neymar while Major League Soccer clubs are also aware of the interest in the player.

