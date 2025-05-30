/Real Madrid officially announce Trent Alexander Arnold signing ahead of Club World Cup

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially joined La Liga side and 15-time European champions Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. In a statement released on Friday (May 30), the former Liverpool defender will become the latest Galactico to transfer from a Premier League side. Despite his contract running out, Real will pay Liverpool a signing-on fee as he came through the academy system of the Merseyside club.

Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid

"Alexander-Arnold will be playing for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup," Real Madrid confirmed in a statement.

Having been long linked to Real Madrid, the transfer was made official on Friday as he joined the likes of Steve McManaman, David Beckham and other big English names to play for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool also put out a statement after the move was made official ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

"The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer. Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1,” Liverpool said in a statement.

The 26-year-old England international joins the club after winning nine trophies with Liverpool: Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), Uefa Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2), and Community Shield (1).

He becomes the second player signed this summer by Real, who earlier sealed a deal for Dean Huijsen, who will join the club on June 1. They join new manager Xabi Alonso on the list of new names that arrived in the summer.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen are eligible to play in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup that takes place in June.