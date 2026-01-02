/Premier League: Liam Rosenior, Xavi emerge as early options after Chelsea sack Enzo Maresca

It was not a Happy New Year for Chelsea fans on Thursday (Jan 1) as they parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca. The Chelsea board made the decision just 18 months after the Italian had taken over from Mauricio Pochettino as the club now searches for a replacement. Early names in contention to replace Maresca include Liam Rosenior, Xavi and other top names across Europe.

Who will replace Maresca?

According to reports, Chelsea are targeting Liam Rosenior, who has been appreciated by the club hierarchy. He currently serves as the manager of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and which serves as a feeding club to Chelsea. A host of players from Chelsea are on loan at Strasbourg, with Rosenior doing a remarkable job at the club.

Strasbourg sit seventh in the table with 23 points from 16 matches and have climbed the ladder in the league. Being English gives Rosenior another edge as he knows the surroundings and culture well in the Premier League.

Other names in contention

Other names that can be part of the conversation include former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, who has been out of a job since May. He is appreciated by the club and speaks English as well, giving him the edge. Frank Lampard is another player who has been linked with the job, having taken charge of the side previously.

He was the Chelsea manager from 2019 to 2021 before being sacked in favour of Thomas Tuchel. He returned to the club in 2023 when Graham Potter was sacked. Lampard’s second spell was a short term, having filled in on an interim basis. Currently, he is the manager of Coventry, who sit top of the Championship table with Premier League promotion on the cards.