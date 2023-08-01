Football: Netherlands thrash Vietnam 7-0 to reach FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts
The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winner, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts' curled effort the pick of the bunch.
Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as the Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam on Tuesday, reaching the Women's World Cup knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E on goal difference. The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winner, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts' curled effort the pick of the bunch.
Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put the Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.
The Netherlands, who were expected to finish behind the United States in the group, will travel to Sydney for their last 16 tie on Sunday and are likely to face Italy, who sit in second place behind Sweden in Group G.
