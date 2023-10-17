Football: 'Moment of silence' before Euro 2024 matches due to Brussels terror attack
On Tuesday, the suspected attacker, a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was killed in a police operation
European football's governing body UEFA announced a "moment of silence" before Tuesday's (Oct 17) Euro 2024 qualifiers, in memory of the two Swedish fans shot dead in Brussels.
The two fans were killed by a suspected Islamist before Sweden's match against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday.
The Group F encounter was halted at half-time with the score at 1-1, following consultations between the two teams and local police authorities.
The travelling Swedish supporters were held in the ground for security reasons, before being escorted away under police protection at around 2 am local time.
On Tuesday, the suspected attacker, a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was killed in a police operation.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to Instagram on Tuesday to say that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the shooting of the supporters.
