Football: 'Moment of silence' before Euro 2024 matches due to Brussels terror attack

AFP
Lausanne, Switzerland Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

The Euro 2024 qualifiers match between Sweden and Belgium was abandoned in the aftermath of the attack Photograph:(Twitter)

European football's governing body UEFA announced a "moment of silence" before Tuesday's (Oct 17) Euro 2024 qualifiers, in memory of the two Swedish fans shot dead in Brussels.

The two fans were killed by a suspected Islamist before Sweden's match against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday.

The Group F encounter was halted at half-time with the score at 1-1, following consultations between the two teams and local police authorities.

Watch | Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sweden-Belgium match abandoned after terror attack in Brussels

The travelling Swedish supporters were held in the ground for security reasons, before being escorted away under police protection at around 2 am local time.

On Tuesday, the suspected attacker, a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was killed in a police operation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to Instagram on Tuesday to say that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the shooting of the supporters.

