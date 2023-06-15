Football: Kylian Mbappe likely to stay in Paris for upcoming season, says 'PSG, my only option for now’

France captain and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reflected on his future with the club as he plans to stay in the French capital for the time being. Mbappe, who will captain the French national team as a permanent skipper for the first time, spoke to the media on Thursday, June 15 before his team’s match against Gibraltar in the Euro 2024 qualifier. According to Mbappe, PSG remain the only option for him at the moment despite him confirming that he is not willing to extend his contract with the club. 🚨 Kylian Mbappé confirms his letter to tell PSG he won’t sign until June 2025: “I just sent a letter but it was time ago, not during the international break”.



“No need to explain why. I have my own reasons”.



“My only option now is staying at PSG, I already said that”. pic.twitter.com/kPGrryGITj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023 × Mbappe plans to stay at PSG for the time being "I've already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it's my only option for now," Mbappe told a news conference ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal.

Member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad of France, the stalwart is one of the hottest properties in the world of football and was signed by PSG in 2017. Mbappe has won the Golden Boot in French Ligue 1 in each of the last five seasons. Mbappe has scored 212 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions for the French champions and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Earlier in the week, the 24-year-old had confirmed that he would not be extending his contract with PSG, which will see him leave as a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. PSG were quick to act on the matter as they intended not to lose Mbappe for a free transfer. If he does not sign a new contract with PSG, the club will likely sanction his move which could see them earn a significant amount of revenue rather than losing him on a free.

Mbappe on the move? Real Madrid and Manchester United remain interested parties in getting the signature of the World Cup winner. There are also talks of Manchester City who could get the deal done if they are presented with the opportunity to sign him.

Failure to deliver the Champions League has been one of the key reasons, Mbappe could be leaving PSG. He played in the 2020 Champions League final but ended on the losing side while his side was eliminated in the 2021 semifinals. In the last two seasons, PSG have failed to live on the burden of expectations and were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

