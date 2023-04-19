Football: Italian Federation lifts stadium ban on Juventus for Romelu Lukaku racial abuse

Juventus have won their appeal against a one-match stand closure for their fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Fans will be allowed in the lower tier of the Allianz Stadium's South Stand for Sunday night's clash with Serie A leaders Napoli after the decision by the FIGC's appeals court.

The FIGC did not say why Juve had won their appeal.

The section had been ordered shut for one match following racist chanting from what was described as "the majority of fans" stood there before and while Lukaku netted his stoppage time penalty.

It gave Inter a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the two sides' Italian Cup semi-final.

An incredulous Lukaku was then shown his second yellow card of the match and sent off for his celebrations in front of the home supporters, which were considered provocative despite the abuse he received.

Samir Handanovic and Juan Cuadrado were also dismissed following a blazing post-match row.

Juve's goalscorer on the night, Cuadrado was given a three-match ban for grabbing Handanovic by the neck and punching him, while the Inter goalkeeper was banned for one game for his role in the fight.

Juve are also awaiting on a decision on whether their appeal against a 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity will be upheld.