Football: 'It hurts me' - Sergio Ramos opens up about omission from Spain's Euro 2020 squad

Sergio Ramos has opened up about his omission from Spain’s Euro 2020 squad as head coach Luis Enrique left the iconic defender out of the contingent. Ramos will be missing his first major international tournament since Euro 2004 with not a single Real Madrid player making it into the La Roja squad.

Ramos was the most notable absentee in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad as Enrique named his final 24-member squad for the tournament, starting May 24. In Ramos’ absence, Sergio Busquets will take over the captaincy duty for Spain.

Ramos witnessed an injury-plagued 2020-21 season at Real Madrid with the Los Blancos failing to win a single trophy in the year. Ramos played just 21 matches across all competitions and has started just two since undergoing surgery in January.

While Ramos expressed his disappointment in missing out from the Spain squad but added that he is now focusing on regaining his full fitness and be ready for the next season.

ALSO READ: Football: Sergio Ramos left out as Spain announce squad for Euro 2020

Después de unos meses jodidos y una temporada atípica y distinta a lo que he vivido en toda mi carrera, también se une la Eurocopa.



After a tough few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros. pic.twitter.com/U8fWjR5et5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021 ×

Ramos took to social media platforms as the veteran defender wrote: "After a few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros. "I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100 per cent with Real Madrid and the national team, but things do not always go the way you want.

"It hurts me not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover well and, next year, return as we have always done.

ALSO READ: Football: Sergio Aguero close to Barcelona move, reveals Pep Guardiola

"It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere. A big shout to everyone and #VivaEspana and #HalaMadrid always!"

Earlier, Luis Enrique said that Ramos has been left out due to persistent injury concerns with his club Real Madrid.

"Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group," said the Spain boss. "I called him last night, it was difficult and hard.

"I clearly see that it’s a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team."