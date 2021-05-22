Football- 'He is a top player': Bruno Fernandes wants Piotr Zielinski link-up

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he might want to play close by Polish global Piotr Zielinski. In an interaction with Canal Plus Sport, Manchester United's Player of the Year said that he is as yet in contact with Zielinski and considered him a 'top player'. Fernandes said:

“I spoke to him a few months ago and told him that I would like to play with him again. So, who knows what the future has waiting for us. For me, he is a really, really top player.”

Bruno Fernandes and Piotr Zielinski played together at Udinese in Serie A from 2013 to 2016, preceding he left to play for Sporting Lisbon while Zielinski moved to Napoli.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has commended Piotr Zielinski. As indicated by the Portuguese, Zielinski was better prepared and more trained contrasted with him during their time together at Udinese. Bruno Fernandes said:

“Technically, I can say that Zieliński is better trained than I am. We had a good challenge. I think in the past, Zieliński was actually a bit shy. He was really young then, just like me, at that time.”

Fernandes has said that notwithstanding both he and Zielinski coming from different foundations, the pair bit by bit became companions and have kept a solid relationship off the field since.

“However, we came from different countries, different mentality, and it was different for both of us. I have a really good relationship with Piotr. He’s a top guy, I like him a lot.

He is one of the people I met in Italy with whom I am in touch all the time."

In spite of freely conceding that he might want to play close by Piotr Zielinski, the 26-year-old neglected to specify at what club he might want that to occur. Notwithstanding, with Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United agreement set to run until the late spring of 2025, it is protected to expect that the Portuguese would adore his bosses to sign Zielinski from Napoli.

Having joined Napoli from Udinese in 2016, Piotr Zielinski has splayed 238 times for the Italian side, scoring 32 goals.

