/Ex Premier League referee David Coote charged with making indecent child image

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent image of a child. Coote, 43, was sacked from his officiating role in December after a video showing him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2020 came to light.

The charge of making an indecent image of a child refers to activities such as downloading, sharing or saving abuse photos or videos.

Coote, who was charged on August 12 and is on conditional bail, is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The allegation relates to a video recovered by officers from Nottinghamshire Police in February, the force said.

Coote was also banned from officiating by European governing body UEFA until June 2026 after a different video emerged of him snorting a white powder through a bank note while in Germany for Euro 2024.

In a January interview he came out as gay and said his struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to bad choices.

