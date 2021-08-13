Football - Cristiano Ronaldo to play along with Lionel Messi? PSG to prepare deal in 2022: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain probably did the best business in the current transfer season as they signed top five football stars, out of which four of them were free agents.

But are they done yet? Rumours have it that the French giants are looking to replace Kylian Mbappe with the Portuguese star and five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the year 2022.

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, recently, joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. The Argentine will feature along with his former Barca teammate Neymar and the upcoming football star Kylian Mbappe this season.

However, with just one year left on his contract, Kylian Mbappe has always shown interest in joining Real Madrid and PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, could replace the footballer with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022.

Does this mean we will get to see Messi and Ronaldo for the same team? According to Spanish publication AS, PSG are already planning for 2022 and see Cristiano Ronaldo donning the club's jersey.

As per the reports, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been informed about PSG's plans. The club already has stars like Messi, Ramos, Neymar, Hakimi and Ronaldo's entry would complete President Nasser's dream team.