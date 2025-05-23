Carlo Ancelotti has officially confirmed his exit from Real Madrid as the La Liga season comes to an end this weekend. In a statement released on Friday (May 23) by Ancelotti, he thanked the club and leaves with great admiration. Ancelotti bows out of the Madrid job with two Champions League and as many La Liga titles in his second spell as his next chapter includes a stint with the Brazilian national team.

Ancelotti waves goodbye

"Today we go our separate ways again. Today, once again, I carry in my heart every moment experienced in this wonderful second spell as Real Madrid coach. They've been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, trophies and, above all, the pride of representing this badge," Ancelotti wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Thanks to the president Florentino Perez, to the club, to my players, to my staff and, above all, to this unique fanbase that has always made me feel like one of them.”

This was the Italian manager’s second spell with the Spanish side with whom he won the 2022 and 2024 Champions League and along with La Liga in the same season. He also helped the club win the 2023 Copa del Rey along with the Club World Cup in both his stints. His 2022 La Liga success was a special feat as he became the first and only manager to win all five major European leagues as manager.

During his first spell as manager, Ancelotti won the Champions League and Copa del Rey double in 2014 before going trophyless in 2015.

He will be succeeded by former Real player Xabi Alonso with the Spanish gaffer set to take charge during the Club World Cup in the United States.

The former AC Milan boss will take charge of the Brazilian national team as they look to end their 24-year drought for a FIFA World Cup title in 2026.