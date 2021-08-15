Football - Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller passes away at 75

Bayern Munich's legendary striker Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75, the club said on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Football: Pep Guardiola defends Manchester City's big spending in transfer market

"Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans. Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been -- and a fine person, a personality in world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

"We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family. Without Gerd Müller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever."

Muller was an absolute legend in the game. He had scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany. The German footballer played a crucial role in the 1975 World Cup as he scored the winning goal in the finals against the Netherlands.

The footballer scored a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches during his 15 years at Bayern.

In 2015, Muller was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease shortly before his 70th birthday. The legendary striker is survived by wife Uschi and daughter Nicole.