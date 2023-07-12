Football: Barcelona complete signing of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign young striker Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, the Spanish champions said Wednesday. The 18-year-old forward will join Barca from the start of the 2024-25 season on a deal until the summer of 2031.

FC Barcelona signs Vitor Roque! 🇧🇷 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2023

"The release clause is fixed at 500 million euros ($551 million)," said Barcelona in a statement. Spanish reports suggest the Catalans will pay 30 million euros for the Brazil striker with another 31 million euros in potential add-ons. Barcelona have brought in Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers this summer, with the Catalan giants still suffering from financial difficulties.