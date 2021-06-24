Football: Away goals rule scrapped for UEFA club competitions from 2021-22 season

UEFA on Thursday scrapped the away goals rule from all of its club competition from the 2021-22 season. The rule was used to get the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where both the teams had scored the same number of goals over the period of two matches.

The away goals rule was introduced in 1965 and is behind many of the spectacular moments since then. Many minnows have upstaged giants due to away goals rule while there have been many comebacks and heartbreaking moments relating to the rule.

For the 2021-2022 season, two teams scoring the same number of goals over the two legs will see the match advance to the two 15-minute of extra time at the end of the second leg. If the score remains the same, the match goes to penalties.

"The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965," UEFA president Ceferin said.

"However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various UEFA meetings over the last few years. Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished."

Ceferin added: "The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams - especially in first legs - from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.

"There is also criticism of the unfairness, especially in extra time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.

"It is fair to say that home advantage is nowadays no longer as significant as it once was. Taking into consideration the consistency across Europe in terms of styles of play, and many different factors which have led to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken the correct decision in adopting the view that it is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home."