/'Arne Slot has a week to save his job': Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool manager ahead of decisive week

Liverpool legend and former player Jamie Carragher has raised fears for manager Arne Slot as the Reds suffered their ninth defeat in 11 matches on Wednesday (Nov 26). Carragher, who played his entire club career at Liverpool, has warned Slot that he has one week to save his job at the club. While the form is poor, the Reds are on their worst form since 1953 and have lost six Premier League matches in their last seven.

Carragher warns Arne Slot

"Arne Slot has a week to save his job," wrote Carragher in a damning assessment of his former club.

"No matter how much goodwill the manager has, Liverpool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months.

"No one knows better than me how much that reality will be hurting everyone connected with my old club. Liverpool do not willingly sack coaches, especially those that bring great success.”

Liverpool have lost back-to-back games at home and endured a tough form in the last few months. They lot 0-3 against Nottingham Forest last Saturday before losing to PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds’ only wins during the tough period have come against Aston Villa (2-0) and then Real Madrid (1-0). However, Liverpool’s slump in form has become a huge talking point as they now sit in the bottom half of the table. They are 12th in the standings and have won six games so far in the season, having earlier won five games in a row at the start of the season.

Carragher also took a dig at captain and defender Virgil van Dijk, who has been largely responsible for the poor form Liverpool are suffering.

"Van Dijk now can't help other players. He needs help himself, and that just means that he's a normal centre-back, like I was at one stage, so maybe he's not superhuman right now. But they've been that good for the football club,” the former defender added in his column.