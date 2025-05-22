17,000 steps a day, more than 7 hours of sleep – Cristiano Ronaldo on being ‘physiologically 11 years younger’

The internet says football veteran Cristiano Ronaldo is 40 years old, but is that true? Tests done by a technology company revealed Ronaldo is much younger than that. The question is, how much younger?

Per the latest reports, a technology company checked Ronaldo’s biological age, only to find out that he is more than 11 years younger than he is now, making him 28.9 years old.



Whoop - a tech company specialized in fitness trackers and health monitoring devices and has Ronaldo as their brand ambassador, measured his physiological data like heart rate and heart rate variability that then gave information into his exertion, recovery and sleep to figure out Ronaldo’s biological age.



Speaking on the Whoop podcast, Ronaldo expressed excitement about knowing his biological age, which is way younger than his actual age. The Portuguese legend even joked about playing for another ten years after learning the results of his biological age.



“I don’t believe it’s so good: my age is 28.9 years,” he said to the host. "That means I’m going to be playing football for another 10 years!”



Shedding more light on his mantra of staying this fit for over two decades now, Ronaldo revealed he walks around 17,000 steps in a day and sleeps up to seven hours, maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



“That’s how I live my life: I always move, football or playing with kids. So, I am not surprised.



“Sleep is probably the most important tool that I have. Only moment in day you can recover and settle everything. Great night of sleep is important in life in terms of health span. I go to bed around 11-12 and wake up at 8.30-8.45 am,” Ronaldo revealed.



Explaining the perks of getting ample sleep, Ronaldo added,



“When you are younger, you think you are unbreakable. By age, the football demands physically a lot on the body. You have to managed that. You have to be smart and do things differently. I have learned from time and with my experience, and adjust year by year.”



Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to make headlines in the football world. With his contract with Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr about to end this summer, the rumours of an unnamed Brazilian club offering an ‘off-market offer’ partly funded by outside investors are doing the rounds on social media. Though a Marca (the newspaper) report didn’t name the team that offered him the contract, it suggested that the transfer could allow Ronaldo to appear at the Club World Cup.