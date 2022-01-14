'Focus on your team..': Virat Kohli vents out anger on stump mic after Dean Elgar DRS controversy - WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli was absolutely livid as he raged into the stump mic following a controversial DRS decision which saw South Africa skipper Dean Elgar survive during Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between the two sides in Cape Town. The incident happened during South Africa's second innings after the visitors were asked to chase the target of 212 runs.

During the 21st over, South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was given out LBW by the on-field umpire after being trapped plumb in front by spinner R Ashwin. However, Elgar decided to review the decision and opted for the DRS. While the replays showed the ball had hit Elgar below the knee, the hawk-eye showed that the ball was going over the stumps.

Much to Indian players' surprise and agony, the on-field umpire's decision was overruled as Elgar was given not out by the third umpire on the basis of the hawk eye's prediction. Kohli was certainly not happy with the decision and was spotted venting out his frustration on the stump mic.

The Indian skipper took a dig at the official broadcaster of the hosts, telling them to focus on their own team and not just the opposition. "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball.. and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic.

Reaction on Stump mic after Dean Elgar's LBW was overturned:



Erasmus - that's impossible.



Ashwin - you should find better ways to win, Supersport.



Kohli - Focus on your team as well. Trying to catch people all the time.



KL - whole country playing against XI guys. #SAvsIND

Indian batter KL Rahul and spinner Ashwin also joined Kohli in taking a dig at the host broadcaster. "Whole country playing against XI guys," KL Rahul can be heard saying on the stump mic while Ashwin said - "you should find better ways to win."

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten century was the only bright spot for India on an otherwise disappointing Day 3 as the visitors were bundled out for 198 runs in their second innings. South Africa, on the other hand got off to a good start in their second innings and ended Day 3 at 101/2. The hosts are now just 111 runs away from winning the third Test and claiming the series 2-1.