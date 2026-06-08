/FIFA World Cup 2026: Sibling rivals prepare to face off for different countries

Four sets of brothers will take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026, each representing different countries. Their stories show how migration has influenced modern football and created unique international connections. One example is the Doue brothers, both were born in France, but they play for different national teams. Younger brother Desire Doue, a rising star at Paris Saint-Germain, represents France, while his older brother Guela Doue plays as a fullback for Ivory Coast, the country of their father’s origin.

The Williams brothers also represent different nations, as both Inaki and Nico Williams were born in the Basque region of Spain. Nico, now 23, played a key role in Spain’s European Championship victory over England two years ago and was named Player of the Match in the final.

His older brother Inaki, who turns 32 next week, made one appearance for Spain in a friendly match. Later, he was able to switch his national team and chose to play for Ghana, the country where his parents are from.

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Ghana’s World Cup squad also includes Dutch-born defender Derrick Luckassen, who was called up as a late injury replacement and will join his half-brother Brian Brobbey at the tournament.

While, Brobbey is a back-up striker for the Netherlands and arrives after an impressive second half of the Premier League season with Sunderland. The brothers share the same mother but have different fathers.

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Another sibling pair is Harry and John Souttar. Harry, a 27-year-old centre-back born in Scotland, represents Australia, while his older brother John plays for Scotland. Both were born in Aberdeen, but their mother is Australian. Harry chose to play for Australia seven years ago after previously representing Scotland at youth level.

None of these brothers are scheduled to face each other during the group stage.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website (https://www.zee5.com/).