/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ederson replaces injured Wesley in Brazil squad

Brazil’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dealt an early blow after defender Wesley was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury. The loss has prompted head coach Carlo Ancelotti to bring in Ederson as a replacement ahead of the team’s opening fixture.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Sunday that Wesley suffered an adductor muscle injury in his left thigh during Brazil’s 2-1 friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland on Saturday.

Medical scans carried out after the match confirmed the extent of the issue, forcing the AS Roma defender to withdraw ahead of Brazil’s opening Group C match.

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In a statement, the CBF expressed disappointment over the setback, noting that Wesley remains a valued member of the squad and will continue to be part of the team’s long-term plans as Brazil pursues a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.

"The MRI scan revealed a muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh," the CBF said in an official statement, as per Reuters. "The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title."

His absence leaves Brazil without a specialist right-back among their 26 selected players, presenting a tactical challenge for Ancelotti. The coach is expected to turn to versatile defenders Danilo and Ibanez to provide cover in the position during the tournament.

To replace Wesley, Brazil have called up Ederson, who is set to link up with the squad in the United States on Monday.

Brazil open their Group C campaign against Morocco on Jun 13 at MetLife Stadium. They will then face Haiti in Philadelphia on Jun 19 before concluding the group stage against Scotland in Miami on Jun 24.

Brazil's updated 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson Moraes and Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhees, Ibanez, Leo Pereira and Marquinhos



Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta and Ederson



Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Rayan and Vinicius Junior

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.