FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia BEATS Argentina, fans exploded in funniest meme fest

Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in FIFA World Cup's Group C match on Tuesday. Argentina, despite being ranked third on FIFA rankings and also with Lionel Messi on their side, were completely taken off guard by 51-ranked Saudi Arabia.

This defeat against Saudi Arabia is Argentina's first defeat in 36 matches and also the first time since 2009, that it has lost a game where Messi had scored a goal. It took five minutes of sheer brilliance by the Green Falcons in the second half to win the match.

Though Messi converted the penalty in the 10th minute before Argentina was disallowed three goals for offside all in the first half. Saleh Al-Shehri tied the score three minutes into the second half before Salem Al-Dawsari scored a stunning goal to give Saudi Arabia the lead. They played outstanding defence, denying Argentina any additional chances as they easily won by 2-1.

This defeat of Argentina sent shock waves to football fans around the world, and people react to it on social media in a meme fest. Here are some of the funniest memes:

