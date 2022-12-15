FIFA World Cup 2022 prize money: Do you know the WHOPPING amount France, Argentina and other winners will get?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money: A whopping $440 million has been set aside for distribution among the 32 competing teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The winner and runners-up will receive the highest payouts, totaling $72 million in winnings. The grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday between France and Argentina. The winner team will be getting a cash prize worth $42 million. On the other hand, prize money of $30 million is set aside for the runner-up team. According to reports, each team will receive at least $9 million in prize money, with the amount increasing after each round. In total, the FIFA authorities have announced a total prize pool of $440 million for the participating teams.

How much money will FIFA teams earn by playing in the World Cup?

Every team in the Round of 16 will receive $13 million in prize money. The prize money in the quarterfinals will be $17 million per team. The fourth-place team will be awarded $25 million, while the third-place team will be awarded $27 million. The prize money is, of course, distributed on top of the salaries the players receive. Kylian Mbappe, the France superstar who will play in his second FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, was paid $22,300 per game in 2018. In addition, he received a $350,000 bonus for winning the tournament.

How much money will be given to each team playing in FIFA World Cup?

Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, and England will each receive $17 million for reaching the quarter-finals. The United States, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea will each receive $13 million for reaching the round of 16. In addition, Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, and Uruguay will each receive $9 million for their participation in the group stages.

Total Prize money for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup: