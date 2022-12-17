FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Game is not just about him': Hugo Lloris on Messi threat in the final

The stage is set for the biggest football game of the year and the mind games have already started. France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris during a presser said the final is not only about Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

"The event is too important to focus on one player. It's a final between two great nations.When you face this kind of player (Messi), you have to pay attention to him, but this game is not just about him," said Lloris.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper added that his team was still preparing for Sunday's summit clash by studying the opposition.

"Tomorrow there will be a game plan to respect. We are still studying this team and preparing for this big game. There are always things we are not prepared for."

"To face that we need a perfect mindset, to be ready to go above and beyond. We know that we are capable of playing with possession and on the counter-attack. We have a lot of fast players offensively. The strength of our team is that we can adapt to any type of scenario."

France skipped their way past a resolute Moroccan side in the semifinals to set up the summit clash. Meanwhile, the La Albiceleste rode on Messi's brilliance to brush aside 2018 finalists Croatia.

After the shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina's World Cup hopes hanged by a thread. However, since then, Messi has single-handedly guided his team. one step away from the ultimate prize.

While Lloris may be playing down Messi's threat, coach Didier Deschamps will be well aware that giving the 35-year-old any space in the middle of the park could be suicidal. Often such high-stakes matches are decided by one moment of brilliance that a player of the class of Messi is more than capable of conjuring.

Les Bleus will seek to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Messi's men will look to emulate the glory of Maradona's 1986 team.

(With inputs from agencies)