FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's Neymar ruled out of Switzerland clash due to ankle injury

Brazil suffer a huge blow ahead of their second FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Switzerland as their star forward Neymar is ruled out of the match due to an ankle injury, the doctors have confirmed. The winger suffered the injury during Brazil's first group game against Serbia on Thursday. The tackle on Neymar looked terrible itself while he walked away in tears during the fag end of the match.

#BREAKING Neymar out of Brazil's match with Switzerland with ankle injury: doctor pic.twitter.com/8LvxGR0tqS — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 25, 2022 ×

Brazil's doctor Rodrigo Lasmara told Reuters that both Neymar and right-back Danilo could rather miss the remaining group stage games for their country. As per the MRI reports, both suffered ligament damage in their ankles.

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters. They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."

Meanwhile, Brazil opened their World Cup account with a convincing 2-0 win over Serbia. Striker Richarlison starred as he scored both goals, the second one being the most acrobatic one. While both teams failed to find the net in the first half, the five-time world champions Brazil made the next half of their own. Goals in the 62nd and 73rd minute meant Brazil is walking away with the win.

