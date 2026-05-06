/FIFA extends Gianluca Prestianni's suspension worldwide, to miss opening matches for Argentina in World Cup

International football’s governing body, FIFA, is set to extend Gianluca Prestianni's suspension worldwide after the player was banned for discriminatory conduct while playing for Benfica. Prestianni, who has been slapped with a six-match ban for discriminatory conduct against Real Madrid winger Vinicius, will now miss the opening two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which starts next month. Madrid forward Vinicius Junior accused the 20-year-old Prestianni of racism after they clashed on the field, a claim Prestianni denies.

FIFA extend Prestianni’s suspension

Argentina's Prestianni was handed a six-game ban, with three of them suspended, for discriminatory conduct in the first leg of the Champions League play-off tie against Real Madrid on February 17. As the two argued, Prestianni spoke to Vinicius while covering his mouth, prompting the Brazilian to complain to the referee, which led to the match being suspended for 10 minutes.

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"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect," FIFA told AFP.

"The sanction has been extended in accordance with Article 70 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

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Prestianni, who made his only international appearance last November, has already served one match of his suspension, missing the Champions League play-off second leg. Following FIFA's decision, the former Velez Sarsfield player would miss holders Argentina's two opening games of the World Cup, which takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

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The winger was first included in the Argentina squad in the November friendlies and was called again for the same in March. He is considered a bright talent but is already embroiled in a series of controversies while playing for Benfica.