FIFA boss Infantino calls for action over Trabzonspor fans attacking Fenerbahce players in Turkey

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, on Monday, called for relevant authorities to take action against Trabzonspor fans who attacked Fenerbahce players following the latter’s 3-2 win in the Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday (March 17). Scary visuals of Trabzonspor fans storming the pitch after the final whistle created a stir on the internet, with Fenerbahce players fighting back to defend themselves.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE - 🚨 Crazy scenes in Turkey between Trabzonspor fans entering the pitch and stormed the Fenerbahçe players.pic.twitter.com/zbfNWhp11m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2024 × Infantino said the violence witnessed in the Turkish League is unacceptable on and off the field and that it has no place in society. He further asked authorities to take strict actions against those who breached the security following the game.

"The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable- on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society," Infantino said in a statement. "All players have to be safe and secure to play the game, which brings such joy to so many people all over the world."

"I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions," he added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that police have arrested around a dozen fans in this incident. Fenerbahce players left the city by a private plane on Sunday night, accompanied by extensive security measures.

Chaos in Turkish Super Lig

However, several instances in the Turkish League have made headlines for the wrong reasons this season.

Earlier, there was an attack on a referee by a club president and protests against some of their decisions. Speaking on the same lines, Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said the Turkish League has been fed by chaos, raising tensions everywhere.

"We are going through a period that Turkish football is now completely fed by chaos, where tensions are constantly high, and where we cannot use the healing power of football," Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci told reporters on Sunday.