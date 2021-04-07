FIFA bans Pakistan Football Federation with immediate effect over 'third-party interference'

FIFA on Wednesday banned the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to “undue third-party interference”. Until the suspension is lifted, Pakistan’s national and club teams would not be eligible to take part in international competitions, the world governing body announced on Wednesday.

The election of Faisal Saleh Hayat as the federation’s president in 2015 and following allegations of vote-rigging led to a halt in the sport in Pakistan.

To resolve the matter, a high court-appointed administrator took charge of the Pakistan Football Federation but that was in violation of FIFA statutes regarding political interference.

"The Bureau [of the Fifa Council] took this decision as a result of the fact that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes," Fifa said in a statement.

"The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF."

Moreover, with the FIFA ban, none of the PFF”s members or officials can benefit from developmental grants or training courses from FIFA or Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Pakistan’s men national team hasn’t played a match since 2015 with their FIFA rank being at an all-time low of 200. Notably, there is no professional league in the country.

Hayat is set to appeal the verdict in Lahore High Court next Tuesday in a bid to re-take charge of the PFF.