FIFA Awards 2023 LIVE Streaming: how to watch FIFA awards live on TV, Mobile, Messi, Mbappe among favourites

FIFA Awards 2023 LIVE Streaming: The FIFA Awards for the year 2023 will take place on Monday, February 27 in Paris, France. Amid the FIFA Gala, Paris Saint- Germain star forwards and Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi is being considered to win FIFA Best Player Award for 2023, as reported by Barca Universal on February 24. During the event, the football governing body will hand out awards to top players for their outstanding achievement achievers in the game from last year.

Apart from Messi, Real Madrid captain and superstar Karim Benzema is also on the list of probable. Also, the French youth star and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is also in the running for the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award. People are already hyping over Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe's clash for the title.

Karim Benzema completed the top three in the voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches. In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the US and Alexia Putellas of Spain are on the shortlist voted for by a separate global voting level.

How to watch the Best FIFA Awards online?

The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be live-streamed on FIFA’s official YouTube channel and JioCinema.

How to watch The Best FIFA Awards on Television?

The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be aired live on Sports 18 network Television.

FIFA Awards: Past winners

Benzema won the Ballon d’Or last year and Mbappe won the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. However, Messi led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also won the prestigious Golden Ball. Here is the full list of 2021 winners:

1. The Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski

2. The Best FIFA Women's Player: Alexia Putellas

3. The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

4. The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler

5. The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Thomas Tuchel

6. The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Emma Hayes

7. The FIFA Puskas Award: Erik Lamela

8. The FIFA Fair Play Award: Denmark National Team and medical staff

9. The FIFA Fan Award: Denmark and Finland Fans

FIFA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where is FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?

The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, February 27 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The Best FIFA Football Awards' live streaming will take place for free on FIFA+ from 21:00 CET /20:00 GMT /15:00 ET /12:00 PT on February 27.

What time will FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony start?