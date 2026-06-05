/FIFA 2026: Why Japan changed training sites in Mexico ahead of World Cup

Japan’s preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup have suffered an early setback, as the national team forced to relocate its training base twice in Mexico due to unsuitable pitch conditions, according to Japanese media reports. Led by Hajime Moriyasu, the squad arrived in Mexico earlier this week and had initially planned to train at a facility owned by Tigres UANL in Monterrey. However, weather-related problems left the pitch in poor condition, forcing the team to find an alternative venue.

According to further reports, Japan then moved to a training ground used by its under-19 team, but concerns about the condition of the pitch continued. As a result, the team changed locations once again the following day, settling at a training complex used by Club de Futbol Monterrey.

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Despite the unexpected disruptions, technical director Masakuni Yamamoto insisted the situation had not affected the squad’s focus.

“We came to this conclusion (to change practice venues) because we searched for a better environment," he said, according to Japanese media.

“It’s because of bad weather, so you cannot help it. We want to make sure we prepare thoroughly."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America gets underway on Jun 11, with Japan set to begin their campaign against the Netherlands in Dallas on Jun 14.

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Japan have been drawn in Group F, where they will also face Sweden and Tunisia.

The team is expected to travel to its tournament base in Nashville, Tennessee, early next week to continue final preparations. According to Yamamoto, arrangements there are progressing smoothly.

“We have been told that all the preparations are going smoothly in Nashville," Yamamoto said.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.