/Meet top 5 goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, here’s a look at the five highest goal scorers in the history of the tournament.
Miroslav Klose featured in 24 matches for Germany over four FIFA World Cup editions, scoring 16 goals. He holds the record for the most goals in the tournament’s history.
Brazilian forward Ronaldo appeared in 19 FIFA World Cup matches across four tournaments for the Selecao, scoring 15 goals. A two-time world champion in 1994 and 2002, he also claimed the Golden Boot in the 2002 edition.
German striker Gerd Muller scored 14 goals in just 13 FIFA World Cup matches for West Germany across the 1970 and 1974 editions.
Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in only six matches for France during the 1958 FIFA World Cup and he still holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
Lionel Messi has also scored 13 goals in FIFA World Cup history and has represented Argentina in 26 matches across five editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).