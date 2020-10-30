Families of Indian players allowed for Australia tour, assures BCCI

Wives, girlfriends and kids would be able to accompany Indian cricketers on their tour of Australia with as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has verbally assured the players of the same. The BCCI was reluctant to allow families amid tough quarantine restrictions in Australia but reconsidered their position after requests from senior players.

Had the BCCI not managed to convince Cricket Australia to allow a touring group of as many as 60 members, some of the players would have been without their respective families for almost six months.

“A few Indian players had requested us to allow family because some of them didn’t bring their wives to UAE,” a BCCI official said.

“We have informally informed players that they can take their families. Their families’ passport details have been taken,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to depart to Australia by a charter flight from Dubai following the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While the touring party will have to undergo 14 days quarantine period in Sydney, they will be allowed to train and use practice facilities after seven days.

is on players if they want their families to return to India after the ODI series or stay with them till the entire tour is over.

“The board has arranged a chartered flight for those players who will not be part of the Test squad. They will fly back to India after a one-day series. It’s up to players whether they want to send their families after one-dayers or after a Test series gets over,” official added.

India will lock horns with Australia in three T20Is as many ODIs and four Test matches against Australia from November 27.