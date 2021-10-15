Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur help MS Dhoni's CSK beat KKR by 27 runs in IPL 2021 final to lift 4th trophy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the coveted Indian Premier League trophy for the fourth time after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final clash of the 14th edition of IPL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 15). After posting a formidable total of 192/3, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur impressed with their bowling skills to restrict KKR at 165/9.

In the first innings, Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls as CSK made 192 for three in the IPL 2021 summit clash. He continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat.

He first put up 61 runs with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali then made a late flourish with a stroke-filled 37 not out off 20 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes as he stitched a 68-run stand with du Plessis.

CSK added 112 runs in the back end of their innings after they were 80 for one at the halfway mark. For KKR, Sunil Narine took two wickets for 26 runs.