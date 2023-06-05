FA Cup winners Manchester City serenade Elton John after their win against Manchester United

Legendary British singer Elton John was present at the airport to welcome FA Cup winners Manchester City. The victorious side were greeted by the singer at the airport following a 2-1 win against arch-rivals Manchester United in the summit clash. Pep Guardiola’s men were dazzled by Elton John’s presence and midfielder Phil Foden was even spotted asking the pop legend for a selfie. Manchester City footballers, including head coach Pep, even serenaded John with a version of his most iconic song. The official Twitter handle of Manchester City shared footage of their players’ memorable interaction with John. “Saturday night’s alright,” Manchester City tweeted. Saturday night’s alright! ✨@eltonofficial 👋 pic.twitter.com/iFq50iS8Qw — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023 × You can tell everybody, we’ve won the FA Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gYzUTyg6mp — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023 ×

Previously, Pep Guardiola attended one of Elton John’s concerts at the AO Arena in Manchester. The Spaniard had reportedly said earlier that he had "dreamed" of watching the singer perform live, after falling in love with his music during his playing days in Barcelona.

Coming back to on-field developments, skipper Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace to guide Manchester City to a sensational FA Cup triumph this Saturday. The German midfielder scored in the first minute of the game against Manchester United. Gundogan’s strike also turned out to be the fastest-ever FA Cup final goal. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot in the 33rd minute to earn an equaliser for Erik ten Hag’s men. In the second half, Gundogan found the back of the net again to ensure Manchester City’s FA Cup victory.

Following the victory, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opened up on his side’s chances of securing the treble this season. "To win the FA Cup the emotions are really special. Now is the first time I can talk about the treble... It is one game away. I'm thinking about what we have to do to beat Inter. I spoke with the players many times. Forget about it. Focus on what you need to do to beat Inter,” Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.