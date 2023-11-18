Expect another bank of wickets from Mohammed Shami in World Cup final: Dav Whatmore

Mohammed Shami has been a revelation for the Indian Team in this World Cup, having topped the wicket-taking chart despite warming the benches in the first four matches. Shami took this tournament by storm, picking 23 wickets in six games, including two five-fors and a record-breaking seven-wicket haul in the semis against New Zealand. Speaking with WION in an exclusive chat, former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore echoed exact words.

“Shami has been a revelation,” WION’s in-house expert Whatmore said ahead of the World Cup 2023 final.

Whatmore said Shami was patient enough to wait for his turn, and upon getting a chance, he delivered on every occasion. Against the mighty Aussies in the final, Shami would again hold all the keys.

Revealing what separates Shami from the rest, Dav said the wicket-taking lines he had bowled, regardless of the pitches on offer, had brought him success.

“He's leading the wicket chart, and Kohli is leading the run-making chart. He (Shami) had been patient, waiting for his turn to come. He will be very significant in the final against Australia because regardless of the pitches and conditions, the deliveries he comes up with are so effective. I am expecting another bank of wickets from Shami,” Whatmore added.

How can Australia beat India?

Although Dav thinks India will end up on the winning side, thanks to the momentum they are carrying entering into the final, there are still a couple of ways the Aussies can cause an unlikely upset.

“Yes, they can, but India has been a standout team,” Whatmore replied when asked if Australia could win the World Cup final.

“The two ways Australia can beat India is, firstly, if India beats them. Mentally, the occasion could be big for them, and they play differently than they did so far, but I doubt it. The other way is it would take a superhuman effort from the Aussies like Glenn Maxwell's innings against Afghanistan that might single-handedly win it,” Whatmore opined.

Pinpointing on whom to be wary of, Dav feels Travis Head could pose a threat to the Indians despite his late inclusion into the side.

Head suffered a broken hand against South Africa and got ruled out. However, he got picked in the final 15 for the marquee event but stayed back, completing the rehab.

Though Australian selectors had a choice to replace him with someone fit and performing, the committee remained firm on their call as Head straightway made the difference with his debut World Cup hundred in his first CWC match.

Later, the left-handed batter was crucial in helping Australia seal the ticket to the finals with his all-round show in the semis against South Africa.

“Travis will be a threat like anybody else. But I was surprised that he wasn't in the original 15 that arrived, like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, who were unavailable (for New Zealand due to injuries).

“I was surprised that he (Head) remained home with less information coming around about his training regime. When he reached India, on the back of a couple of net sessions, he scored a World Cup hundred against New Zealand,” Whatmore noted.

Meanwhile, Whatmore, much like a billion Indian fans, is expecting the Men in Blue to stand tall in the final.