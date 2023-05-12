EXCLUSIVE: Upbeat Stefanos Tsitsipas eyes maiden French Open crown, remains wary of star-studded peers

In the world full of Nadals, Federers and Djokovics, we have someone like Stefanos Tsitsipas has been waiting in the wings for his moment - something he’s been dreaming of since he was a kid, and it’s about time before he breaks into the elite list. Speaking exclusively to WION’s Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, the Greek tennis star talked about how he is preparing for the second slam of the year – French Open, how did he deal with the 2023 Australian Open final loss, and what’s the most important thing for him and much more.

The world number five and a former two-time Grand Slam finalist, Tsitsipas is upbeat about breaking the grand slam title jinx while also remaining aware of the challenge ahead of him. Currently in Rome for the ongoing 2023 Italian Open, Tsitsipas feels he is in the right space and feels better heading into the French Open that starts in a couple of weeks.

When asked how he feels about the same in his head, Tsitsipas said, “My year has been alright; I have been better for sure. I really hope I get to do something this week in terms of getting a big result, and I feel like I can.

“I have had a few quarterfinals in the last few tournaments and a final in Barcelona, which I am kind of happy with, but I am working for more consistency regarding points and big results, and I am hoping to prove myself in the next two weeks,” the Greek superstar said.

Injury, success and playing healthy

Talking in detail about dealing with latest injuries and how coming out of it took some doing, Tsitsipas said it’s never easy in the first place as it puts one down and kills the motivation to get better, knowing the physical condition will not allow that.

“I dealt with an injury a few months back, and it put me down; I wasn't feeling great,” Tsitsipas said.

Now, with the French Open in front of him, Tsitsipas added to have that feeling that are you not injured, and there’s nothing to stop you from achieving your dreams is great in itself. He also said the most important thing for him is to play healthy, and everything else comes second.

“Now, knowing I don't have an injury or nothing is there to stop me, it is a great feeling,” he said. I am hoping to stay healthy.

“The most important thing now is to play healthy and not feel any pain or any inconvenience when I am at the court,” Tsitsipas added.

Tsitsipas and his challengers

When asked about the challenges that awaits him and his peers, in Carlos Alcaraz and Dominic Thiem, to name a few – Tsitsipas said he is aware of their success and knows what they can deliver on the big stage. Remaining optimistic about his chances of doing well at the 2023 French Open, a Slam where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the finals in 2021, Tsitsipas said if they can achieve glory, so can he, and there’s no reason for him not to do so.

“No I don't,” said Tsitsipas when asked if he is jealous of his peers.

“They play great tennis; they are extremely professional in what they do. If they can then I can too, and I see no reason for me not to. I will take my time; I am not in a rush, this is a marathon, and I will work accordingly to make that happen.

“Carlos Alcaraz is obviously a big competitor, and he's someone who sets the bar high,” Tsitsipas, on whom he thinks will challenge him for the French Open title.

“Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev are others; the competition is high; you have to be more physical and more technical than ever.”

On losing to Novak in 2023 Australian Open final

For the second time in his career, Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic – this time, in the finals of 2023 Australian Open.

Sharing his thoughts on how he felt upon suffering the loss and what it meant to him losing a chance to become the world number one.

“It was a five-set thriller; it did get close in the third set, which was the tie breaker. I honestly felt I was playing well, but he was controlling the match,” Tsitsipas said.

“It was disappointing to lose, but I was able to convert myself into feeling normal...,” he added.