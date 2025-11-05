/Exclusive | 'I had the pleasure to race with some best riders in India': Jordi Tixier

It was a week to remember for Indian motosports fans as top riders across the world gathered for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) recently, showcasing their talent. The Indian, tracks well-equipped to international standards, had one special guest as Frenchman Jordi Tixier competed in the 450 cc category and finished runner-up. WION’s Aditya Pimpale exclusively caught up with Jordi, who represents the BB Racing and opened up on how he enjoyed racing on the Indian tracks during the Indian Supercross Racing League.

Tixier is, one of France’s most accomplished motocross athletes, is a former MX2 World Champion and MXoN World Champion, celebrated for his precision, consistency, and commanding style on the track. A European Champion and ADAC MX Masters titleholder, Tixier has earned global recognition for his performances across top-tier motocross and supercross circuits. Having delivered a stellar debut in Season 1 of the ISRL where he claimed multiple wins for BB Racing, including the SX1 (450cc International) and All Stars races - Tixier returns with BB Racing for Season 2.

Question: How was it racing on the track here in India with fans supporting you in numbers?

It was an awesome race and the fans were brilliant throughout. I thank the fans and BB Racing for their support. The track was superb considering the rain we had in the build-up to the Super Cross weekend. Although I finished runner-up in the tournament, I will cherish this moment for a long time.

Question: What was your race experience and what strategy did you have?

Yes, there were times during the race when I had to change my strategy; there were times when I was second and first and had to come from behind. However, my tyres helped me and the grip was excellent as well. Overall, I had a good experience on the Indian tracks and maybe it will be lucky for me.

Question: How do you think you can inspire the Indian riders and what role is BB Racing playing?

Definitely, I had the pleasure to race along with some other riders during the course of the season and now racing with them is something I look forward to. I hope I can help them learn new things, techniques and other important aspects. The beauty about them is that they are always open to learning and have the hunger to succeed. And while doing so, BB Racing, through the ISRL platform, has played a pivotal role in accelerating the growth and development of Indian riders.