/Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer to re-release in theatres as Indian women’s cricket team wins the world cup

As India celebrates the historic World Cup victory of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, the spirit of cricket and inspiration returns to the big screen with Ghoomer, the critically acclaimed sports drama directed by R Balki. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer is set for a special theatrical re-release this Friday, November 7th, 2025, in celebration of the nation’s enduring love for the game.

Originally released on August 18, 2023, Ghoomer tells the powerful and emotional story of a cricketer who defies all odds and disabilities, guided by a coach who refuses to let her give up. Directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, Wg Cdr Ramesh Pulapaka (Retd) and Anil Naidu, the film beautifully captures resilience, mentorship, and the indomitable spirit that defines Indian cricket.

Speaking about the re-release, director R Balki said, “I’m thrilled that Ghoomer is releasing again to celebrate the incredible achievement of our women cricketers. Ghoomer was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers. And they did it at the same stadium where Ghoomer was shot. Two matches, one fiction, one fact, on the same pitch. I can’t wait to see audience reactions again.”

The film’s message feels even more relevant today. The Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s recent World Cup win mirrors the heart of Ghoomer, a story about determination, discipline, and the will to rise beyond limitations. What the film portrayed on screen, showcasing the grit, grace, and glory, has now come alive in real life through the women who’ve made the nation proud.

Ghoomer is an ode to every dreamer who refuses to give up and to every coach, mentor, and supporter who helps them rise again. Its re-release not only honours India’s cricketing triumph but also rekindles the pride, joy, and hope that every cricket fan holds close to their heart. Ghoomer's re-release this Friday, November 7th 2025, is the perfect celebratory opportunity for audiences to relive the triumph of spirit, both on and off the field.