Exclusive: Australia tour will be beneficial ahead of Asian Games 2023, says India's striker Vandana Katariya

India women's hockey team is set to face Australia in a three-match series, in Adelaide, which kicks off on May 18. The Savita Punia-led Women in Blue will take on the Aussies in three games, on May 18, 20, and 21 followed by two against Australia 'A' on May 25 and May 27. Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all the games, which will be crucial to India's preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

After their historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's team could not do anything significant in last year's Hockey World Cup. In the mega event, held in the Netherlands, India finished in the ninth spot with a solitary win, three draws and two defeats. Ahead of their tour Down Under, Indian striker Vandana Katariya -- who has more than 250 International Caps -- will spearhead India's forward line in Australia. Ahead of the tour opener, Wion's Aditya Sahay spoke exclusively with Vandana on Team India's preparations, how to deal with pressure, learnings from the World Cup campaign and more.

How are the girls preparing for the Australia tour to tackle the different conditions and an experienced Aussie side?

We are preparing really well. Our sessions -- hard, red and green -- have been well planned. We are treating them as competition days. The tour of Australia is really important ahead of this year's Asian Games. We are practising with regard to exactly what we plan to do in Australia.

Learning from WC campaign and how to deal with big-stage pressure?

We ended ninth in the Women's World Cup last year. We ended with a lot of drawn encounters. There is always pressure but we have to ensure we do not get bogged down by it. There will always be pressure at the highest level. We have to use it in a good way. We need to be positive. We also need to learn from our experiences and mistakes, take some time when the going gets tough, and try to be in a calm state to perform better. Whatever mistakes we made in the World Cup, we need to rectify them during the Australian tour.

Vandana has always excelled at the big stage. She was among the goal-scorers in last year's WC. In addition, she became India's first woman with an Olympic hat-trick during Tokyo 2020. Thus, she surely knows how to deliver in mega-events.

How important is it to understand when to defend, and when to attack?

We need to always be on the move. We need to have more control of the ball and maintain lead in most times. We have improved on double transfer, counter control, etc. Every player is eager to improve in all aspects. We have a lot of speed and agility in our team so we need to make the most of our squad going forward. Whether we defend or attack, we do it collectively and need to keep repeating the same basics we need to tick.

Any message for youngsters and aspiring players?

I just want to say that first, we need to be comfortable with the team, be it a youngster or a senior. We need to gel first and build confidence as a side. If we are on the attack, we should not waste it and ensure we convert it into a goal. These are some aspects we have improved upon and we can continue to reap benefits out of it.