Ex-WWE star Cain Velasquez gets a hero’s welcome upon returning to wrestling following jail time

A former WWE star Cain Velasquez received a standing ovation upon his return to the professional wrestling event at the AAA show in Phoenix, Arizona. The former UFC champion as well, Velasquez recently got released from jail after spending nearly eight months there on multiple charges, including an attempt to murder.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a man he reportedly shot in February. The person he attacked earlier got arrested for a reported child sex abuse on Cain’s son. For what he did, the former WWE star received immense support from the combat sports community as well.

Cain, who never pleaded guilty to all charges, was granted a $ 1 million bail in November on a condition that he will be under house arrest until his case trial is completed. The former WWE wrestler Velasquez was however allowed to compete at the latest Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event. During the event, he made a return to a massive pop and a standing ovation as well. He even cut an emotional promo, thanking fans and supporters through the most challenging phase of his life.

"Thank you. To be here tonight, guys, right now, is a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have already done, supported me and my family. Thank you, guys, forever. (fans applaud). My heart is happy to be here with you guys. I will always continue to fight forever. Keep going up forever. Thank you, guys," said Cain Velasquez.

Here you can watch some of the images and videos of Cain’s return –

Cain Velasquez concludes his pro wrestling appearance for Lucha Libre AAA with a message: "Never stop believing. Never stop fighting." pic.twitter.com/rXMx2XXuL7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 4, 2022